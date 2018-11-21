

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Police say that a 25-year-old woman was walking near Yonge and Elm streets around 1:10 a.m. when she was approached by a man riding a bicycle. The man, police allege, sexually assaulted her.

When the woman confronted the man, police say he allegedly punched her in the face.

The man then fled the scene.

The suspect is being described by police as being between 30 and 35 years old, five-foot-six, with a medium build. Police say that the man either has a shaved head or is bald and has a moustache.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black leather jacket over a nylon Blue Jays jacket and black pants that were ripped in the front. He was riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.