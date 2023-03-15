Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victim

Durham police say that they have “exhausted all traditional means” of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire earlier this month.

The male victim, believed to be approximately 25 years old, was found dead following a suspicious fire at a residence on Court Street near Olive Avenue and Simcoe Street on March 6.

One day later police classified the case as a homicide, after an autopsy revealed that the victim had suffered trauma to the body unrelated to the fire.

The victim, however, has not been been identified.

On Wednesday, Durham police released a composite sketch of the victim, who they said may have went by the name ‘Ox.’

“Investigators have exhausted all traditional means of identification and are requesting the assistance of the public,” a news release states.

Emergency crews are shown at the scene of a fatal fire in Oshawa on Monday.

Police say that the victim was about five-foot-eleven to six-feet tall, weighed between 160 and 190 pounds and was possibly of southeast Asian descent. They say that his hair was also shaved at the sides with two long braids starting an inch back from his forehead.

So far no arrests have been made in the case and no information has been released about possible suspects.