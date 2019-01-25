

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole 250 Lindt chocolate bars -- valued at more than a thousand dollars -- from a grocery store in Guelph, Ont.

They say a man and a woman were spotted selecting the large chocolate bars last week.

Police say the unidentified duo took the bars and left the store without paying.

The total value of the chocolate is estimated at $1,125.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the "chocolate cravers" to contact police.