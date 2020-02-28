TORONTO -- Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Markham, Ont. airport on Thursday night that destroyed a business jet believed to be worth a million dollars.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. on the tarmac outside a hangar at Buttonville Municipal Airport, located near Highway 7 and Highway 404, in Markham.

According to investigators, it appears a suspect cut through a fence on an adjacent property to gain access to the area.

Police say there is some evidence that the aircraft, which has been described as a mid-size business jet, was tampered with and a flammable liquid was used to ignite the plane.

Police also told CP24 that a gas can was found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft, a 1980 Dassault Falcon 50, is believed to be worth approximately $1 million.

PLANE FIRE Dassault Falcon 50 bizjet destroyed by fire at Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport. Police say the aircaft was parked. No injuries. Fire Marshal notified due to suspicious nature of the fire. #N951DJ pic.twitter.com/ilHJXeZrvW — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) February 28, 2020

It has been parked at the airport since October and police say the owner of the plane has been notified about the fire.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but the Office of the Fire Marshal and York Regional Police are investigating the incident.

SUSPICIOUS AIRPLANE FIRE - We are seeking any witnesses who saw anything suspicious around Buttonville airport last night between 11pm to midnight. A jet was intentionally set on fire. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with any tips. Click the link for more info --> https://t.co/6DWMoj3cZF — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 28, 2020

With files from CP24's Cam Woolley