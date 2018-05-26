Police investigating fatal stabbing at Mississauga house party
Police are shown at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning. (Dave Ritchie)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 6:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:35AM EDT
A 19-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a house party in Mississauga overnight.
The stabbing occurred at a residence near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1:15 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim was without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.