

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 19-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a house party in Mississauga overnight.

The stabbing occurred at a residence near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1:15 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim was without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.