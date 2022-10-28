Police investigating fatal shooting in Toronto's east end

A male is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end.

It happened near Danforth and Donlands avenues at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, meanwhile, remain unclear.

Police previously said that a suspect fled the area, though no description has been provided so far.

“This is now a homicide investigation,” police said in a message posted to Twitter. “There is a significant police presence in the area

Danforth Avenue is currently closed in both directions from Jones to Greenwood avenues to accommodate the police investigation.