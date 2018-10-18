

CTV News Toronto





Police in Halton Region say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this morning in Milton has died.

The crash took place near Main Street East and Bronte Street South at around 9 a.m.

The pedestrian, a male, died a short time after the crash. His name or age has not been released.

Main Street East has been closed between Bronte Street South and Bell Street while the service's collision reconstruction unit investigates.

Police anticipate the area could be closed for several hours.