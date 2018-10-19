

CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton are investigating after a man allegedly tried to abduct a nine-year-old girl as she walked to school on Thursday.

The girl told police she was walking to Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary School on Albright Road at around 8:45 a.m. when a vehicle pulled alongside her.

The driver rolled down the passenger window, police said, and told the girl she could have a lollipop if she got into his vehicle.

The girl ran from the car and into the school where she reported the incident to staff.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old man, possibly of East Indian descent, with a “wrinkly face” and a dark, bushy moustache.

He was last seen wearing a light grey sweater and a black baseball hat.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a black, four-door vehicle with dark windows and two scratches to the front passenger door. Police say it’s possible the car is a Honda.

“Hamilton Police Service is reminding students to walk in pairs when travelling to and from schools and to take steps to ensure their continued safety,” a news release issued Friday reads.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.