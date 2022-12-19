Police identify woman who allegedly attacked 6 people on Toronto subway

Toronto police have arrested and identified a woman who allegedly attacked six people on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 1 subway Monday morning.

Police say that between 9 and 9:30 a.m., the woman randomly approached and allegedly attacked six people who were on or near TTC property along the Yonge Subway line, between Queen Street East and Davisville Avenue. Toronto police confirmed earlier in a tweet the reports came from St. Clair Station.

“After the sixth victim was attacked, an off-duty Toronto Police Detective, who was on the subway train, arrested the woman before she could flee,” police said.

Police haven't said what form the assaults took but two witnesses who spoke to CTV News Toronto said they saw the suspect attack at least one victim with a bottle.

One victim was transported to hospital via emergency run with minor injuries.

Amina Hassan, 31, of Toronto has been charged with 13 offences, including assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them, or anyone else with information about the incident, to contact police at 416-808-5300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

Hassan is scheduled to appear at College Park Courts on Tuesday at 10 a.m.