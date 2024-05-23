Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto shooting that critically injured one man

Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a downtown shooting Wednesday that left a man with critical injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Isabella Streets at 12:20 a.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 30-year-old man at the back of a building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

In an update on Thursday, police said 24-year-old Adrian Gordon is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with an intent to wound, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Gordon is described as five-foot-six, weighs 130 pounds with a thin build, short black hair, clean shaven and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.