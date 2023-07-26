Police dog killed, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Etobicoke that left a suspect wounded and a Toronto police dog dead on Tuesday night.

According to police, at around 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue for reports of an armed suspect.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t locate any shooting victims but did confirm that a firearm had been discharged, police said on Tuesday night.

While officers were searching for the gunman, an interaction occurred, and a police service dog was shot and killed by a suspect, police said. The suspect was also shot by police and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment. The condition of the suspect is not known.

The SIU, the province’s police watchdog, attended the scene on Wednesday morning.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time there is an interaction with police that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

In a post on social media, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw offered his condolences to the partner of the dog killed in the incident.

“Bingo, one of our K9s, was killed in the line of duty by gunfire tonight. Thank you for keeping our members safe and thank you for your service. My deepest condolences to his partner and to all of our @TPSK9,” the post read.

Bingo, a Toronto police service dog, was shot and killed by a suspect during a police investigation in Etobicoke on Tuesday night. (Toronto Police Dog Services/ Facebook)