Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal 2021 shooting outside Mississauga restaurant

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Mississauga restaurant nearly two years ago.

Police say that Mohamed Abdirahman was seated in a parked vehicle outside a restaurant on Mid-Way Boulevard near Dixie Road on the night of Sept. 22, 2021 when he was shot and killed.

Three suspects taken into custody in connection with a 2021 homicide investigation are shown. (Peel Regional Police)

Police said at the time that a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene following the shooting, however years went by without any arrests in the case.

That changed on Thursday when three people were taken into custody, police say.

Nigel Gutu, of Stoney Creek, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Abdirahman’s death.

The two other individuals arrested this week – 22-year-old Parteek Ghuman, of Stoney Creek, and 25-year-old Malachi Riley, of Mississauga– are both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in a parking lot off Mid-Way Blvd. in Mississauga Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

“This remains an active investigation,” police said in a news release.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with new information about the homicide to come forward and speak with investigators.