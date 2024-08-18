Police appealing for witnesses after Richmond Hill crash injures 7 youths

York Regional Police say they are looking for witnesses after a Richmond Hill collision Saturday injured multiple young people, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the area of Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad, YRP said.

According to police, a single vehicle which had been carrying seven youths was found in a ditch.

Two of the occupants were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said, while three others were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two people sustained minor injuries.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police and who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.