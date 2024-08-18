Police appealing for witnesses after Richmond Hill crash injures 7 youths
York Regional Police say they are looking for witnesses after a Richmond Hill collision Saturday injured multiple young people, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the area of Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad, YRP said.
According to police, a single vehicle which had been carrying seven youths was found in a ditch.
Two of the occupants were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said, while three others were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two people sustained minor injuries.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police and who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race
On nearly every issue, the choices — if the winner gets his or her way — are sharply defined.
'Banksy woz ere.' London Zoo is the latest to remove street artist's animal mural for protection
The gorilla and other animals that appeared to have escaped from the London Zoo in Banksy's most recent work have been taken into safekeeping.
Italy imposes beach rules and selfie stop lights as tourist numbers hit peak levels
Such huge numbers of tourists are expected to descend on Italy’s popular destinations around a major holiday, that special measures are being put in place to keep them in check.
Iconic Babe Ruth jersey could sell for record-breaking US$30 million
The jersey that legendary New York Yankees player Babe Ruth wore when he hit one of baseball's most famous home runs could sell for US$30 million this month — which would make it the most expensive game-worn jersey ever sold.
Quadruplets among Gaza's dead as Blinken travels to the region to try to seal a ceasefire deal
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed 28 people overnight and into Sunday, including young quadruplets, local health officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to the region to try to seal a cease-fire deal after months of negotiations.
More than 400 homes evacuated in Northern Ireland to remove Second World War bomb
Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
French actor and heartthrob Alain Delon dies at 88
Alain Delon, the internationally acclaimed French actor who embodied both the bad guy and the policeman and made hearts throb around the world, died at age 88, French media reported.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Boil water advisory lifted for the east of Montreal, water main break repair continues
The boil water advisory was lifted for the boroughs east of the massive water main break on Saturday in addition to the municipality of Montreal East.
-
Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rain in Quebec on Sunday
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for 'significant rainfall amounts' from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
-
Cities need permeable pavements for resiliency to flooding: experts
Researchers are developing more permeable pavements to allow water to flow through streets rather than run off the surface and end up in residential basements in an effort to make cities more resilient to flooding caused by climate change.
Ottawa
-
Significant rainfall in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday
Ottawa continues to be under a special weather statement this Sunday, as significant rainfall bringing additional 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.
-
OCDSB trustee wants school board to skip Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian comments
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee is asking eastern Ontario's largest school board to join a number of organizations and the city's mayor to withdraw their participation from next week's Capital Pride festival over pro-Palestinian comments made by its organizers.
-
Almonte General Hospital re-opens emergency department following overnight closure
The Emergency Department at Almonte General Hospital (AGH) has re-opened after it was closed Saturday at 7 p.m. due to a shortage of nursing staff, the hospital says.
Northern Ontario
-
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
-
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
-
Economists expect July inflation data to set the stage for more rate cuts
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, according to economists who expect the Bank of Canada to continue cutting interest rates throughout the fall.
Kitchener
-
Trees down, damage reported after tornado in Ayr, Ont.
A tornado was spotted near Ayr, Ontario in the Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street area around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
-
Guelph man arrested for murder
A Guelph man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
-
Suspicious people reported in Laurelwood area of Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two men after they were told a driver and a passenger approached children in the Laurelwood area of Waterloo.
London
-
Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus, emergency officials say
A London Transit bus has been involved in a collision, sending multiple people to hospital.
-
One person injured in south London blaze
Firefighters were called to a three-storey complex across from White Oaks Mall around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
-
Pups and people pack 'Pawlooza' despite threatening skies
One of Canada's largest dog festivals drew thousands of canines and their human companions near London.
Windsor
-
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
-
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
Simcoe-Muskoka still under rainfall warning
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including rainfall warnings for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Dragon Boat Festival raises $100K, celebrates anniversary
Barrie's annual Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 20th year on Saturday and raised more than $100,000 for local charities.
Winnipeg
-
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
-
Northern Manitoba Nation declares state of emergency over community violence
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency following multiple stabbings and serious assaults, as well as "alcohol-related" activities.
-
Memorial service honours Manitoba impaired driving victims
Community members gathered Saturday to remember those impacted by impaired driving in Manitoba, honouring their lives with a memorial service.
Atlantic
-
Miramichi becomes last New Brunswick municipality to allow Sunday Shopping
Sunday shopping restrictions in Miramichi, N.B. have been removed for the first time this weekend, making it the last New Brunswick municipality to lift operating hour limitations.
-
Police investigate attempted murder in Summerside, P.E.I.
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they are investigating after an attempted murder led to an emergency alert and shelter-in-place for residents.
-
N.S. Resettlement Society looking for new home, after Agricola Street storefront sold
The Nova Scotia Resettlement Society is racing against time to find a new home.
N.L.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
Edmonton
-
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
-
Jasper wildfire no longer out-of-control, now classified as 'being held'
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is now listed as "being held."
-
Miette Hot Springs reopening after Jasper fire
Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park will reopen on Sunday.
Calgary
-
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail
A woman in her 50s is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.
-
Police identify suspect in assault on 12-year-old child
Calgary police issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying that they have identified and located the man they believe is responsible for an assault on a child in northeast Calgary.
-
Quadruplets among Gaza's dead as Blinken travels to the region to try to seal a ceasefire deal
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed 28 people overnight and into Sunday, including young quadruplets, local health officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to the region to try to seal a cease-fire deal after months of negotiations.
Regina
-
'They are our friends': Paw-sitive gathering held for dog lovers in Regina
The first ever Dog Paaws on the Pavement event was held in the parking lot of Regina's Southland Mall on Saturday.
-
Regina hockey leagues face off over ice time at Brandt Centre
Ice time at Regina’s Brandt Centre is causing a controversy as a new privately owned league has bumped some long-time users of the space on short notice.
-
'Best looking criminal': Rooster apprehended by Regina Police finds sanctuary
A video of a rooster in the back of a Regina police cruiser has been making its rounds on social media.
Saskatoon
-
Severe thunderstorms expected in Sask.
Parts of Saskatchewan are under a severe thunderstorm watch as Environment Canada warns of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rain.
-
A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest
Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into lamppost: Abbotsford police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a lamppost in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to local police.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
-
More emergency room closures hit B.C. this weekend
As has frequently been the case this summer and for the last few years, the weekend began with emergency department closures at multiple hospitals around B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
-
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
-
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.