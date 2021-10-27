TORONTO -- A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham on Wednesday morning, the toll road's operator says.

The plane touched down in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Woodbine Avenue off ramp sometime before 11 a.m.

An image circulating on social media showed a single engine propeller plane on the roadway, with police vehicles parked behind it.

Reporters at the scene saw two occupants exit the aircraft on foot.

York Regional Police told CP24 the plane took off from Buttonville Airport but soon encountered mechanical issues and was forced to attempt a landing on the 407.

Emergency landing I guess, 407! pic.twitter.com/jzFT09FY04 — Lee Smithson (@leesmithson) October 27, 2021

Highway 407 ETR says three lanes of the highway are blocked due to emergency crew response.

A full closure of the eastbound lanes or the entire highway is possible.

There was no word on how many people the plane was carrying or whether anyone sustained an injury.

Public aviation records identify the plane as a Piper PA-28 registered to Caribbean Flying Club in Toronto.

Driving on the 407 and this was directly in front of us. Started recording after we moved over from directly behind it @CP24 pic.twitter.com/tUbHzR5TyC — Lindsay (@lindscanadian) October 27, 2021

The OPP is conducting an investigation into the incident.