Two classrooms are isolating at a Mississauga elementary school after at least 21 COVID-19 cases were detected among students, the school board says.

According to the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, an outbreak was declared at St. James Catholic Global Learning Centre on Wanita Road on Nov. 30.

At least 21 student cases have since been confirmed along with two probable cases, the board said.

While two classrooms are currently isolating, the school remains open.

"If you have not been contracted by Peel Public Health, this means your routine does not need to change. Individuals who have been notified by Peel Public Health are advised to get tested. Peel Public Health has informed us that the risk for the rest of our school remains low," a Dec. 3 letter to parents from the school's principal read.

"Our school is open for children and staff. Additional cleaning has taken place. Our physical distancing, hand washing/ sanitizing and mask rules help prevent spread and lower risk as well as daily COVID-19 self-screening and verification."

A spokesperson with the school board confirmed to CP24 that all students have been offered the opporunity to switch to remote learning until the winter break, which begins on Dec. 17.

"From an operational perspective, most teachers are able to teach students in dismissed classes, as well as those who wished to temporarily switch to hybrid or fully remote mode, from the school," spokesperson Bruce Campbell said.

"Additionally, staff are able to continue to effectively supervise students who continue to attend in-person. Based on this, there is no need to close the school from an operational perspective."

The Ministry of Education says the number of active infections associated with the public school system now stands at 2,016, up 30 per cent week-over-week.

The ministry says 260 of the province's 4,844 schools are dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks and 10 schools are closed due to outbreaks or for operational reasons related to the pandemic.