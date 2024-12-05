TORONTO
Toronto

    • Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player

    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a single during eighth inning interleague MLB baseball action against the Miami Marlins in Toronto, Friday, September 27, 2024. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named a finalist for an American League Silver Slugger Award on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a single during eighth inning interleague MLB baseball action against the Miami Marlins in Toronto, Friday, September 27, 2024. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named a finalist for an American League Silver Slugger Award on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.

    The honour is awarded annually by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to the Canadian player judged to excel on the field while "adhering to baseball’s highest ideals."

    Guerrero, who was born in Montreal while his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., was a star player with the Expos, led Canadian-born major leaguers in several offensive categories last season including batting average (. 323), hits (199) and runs (98).

    The 25-year-old also had 30 home runs and 103 runs batted in.

    Cleveland slugger Josh Naylor, who won the award last year, Guardians right-hander Cade Smith and Boston outfielder Tyler O’Neill were also in the running.

    Guerrero also won the award in 2021.

    Past winners of the award, which has been handed out since 1984, include Hall of Famer Larry Walker (nine times), 2010 National League MVP Joey Votto (seven times) and 2006 American League MVP Justin Morneau (three times).

    "There were several outstanding candidates for this year’s Tip O’Neill Award, but we are proud to recognize Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his All-Star and Silver Slugger award-winning season with the Toronto Blue Jays," Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors, said in a release. "When you look at his overall numbers, he was not only the best Canadian-born hitter in 2024, but he was one of the elite players in all of Major League Baseball."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News