'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Tak Gord Takasaki, of Brantford, Ont., said when he was on Facebook earlier this year, he saw an ad with billionaire Elon Musk who supposedly said he could make money fast by investing in cryptocurrencies.
"I wanted to invest and somebody phoned me and they set up the account," said Takasaki. "Elon Musk had an ad that said AI is going to change the world of investments and he had guys on there like Wayne Gretzky and (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau was on it lately."
Criminals are using AI to manipulate videos to make it appear like celebrities and politicians are endorsing crypto investments, but the ads are fakes.
Takasaki started out by investing a small amount, but kept investing more money when it looked like his investments had quadrupled. When he tried to withdraw the funds, he said he couldn't take the money out.
"It goes out of the crypto wallet and then he told me he didn't receive it and that’s when I said, 'What's going on here?'" said Tasaki.
In the end, Takasaki was scammed out of $30,000.
Another victim from the Greater Toronto Area told CTV News Toronto that her family is completely unaware that she lost all her retirement funds to a similar scam.
"I saw an ad on Facebook and it was two famous celebrities talking about how you can make all this money on this app," Marion said. CTV News Toronto agreed to identify her by first name only.
Marion also started out by investing a small amount, but said she was excited to watch her investment of $200,000 grow to what appeared to be more than $500,000. Like Tasaki, however, when she wanted to withdraw, she said she couldn't.
"The scammer was so convincing that I was going to make way more investing with him than I could ever make with the banks, so I fell for it," said Marion.
In the end, Marion said she lost her life savings of $200,000.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into cryptocurrency fraud, called "Project Atlas," which uncovered 2,000 victims in Canada and more than a dozen other countries.
While some victims lost tens of thousands of dollars, Det.-Const. John Armitt with the OPP Anti-Rackets Division said one Toronto investor lost $10 million.
Armitt said victims were lured into investing after seeing fake ads.
"They see these advertisements to invest in cryptocurrency and they dump a lot of their money in or use lines of credit to fund these investments only to find out they lost their money," said Armitt. "With crypto, once the funds are gone, it's almost impossible to have them reversed."
Investors are encouraged to do their own research, not trust social media ads and invest carefully.
Takasaki said he borrowed the money on a line of credit. Not only is he paying interest each month, he still has to pay back his bank $30,000.
Marion says she is devastated that she lost all her money. She said she is behind on all of her bills and may have to sell her home.
"I just kept sending the money. It was like I was brainwashed and being controlled and manipulated and I just kept believing it and dreaming that I was going to have all this money," said Marion.
Many people who are scammed are contacted by groups that say they can recover their lost money for a fee, but it's just another scam and victims who fall for it are then defrauded twice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Police release image of 'person of interest' in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
New York police have released new images of a person of interest in an investigation into the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
U.S. man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Buffalo border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
DEVELOPING Words carved into bullet casings, police sources say amid search for gunman in shooting of U.S. CEO
Investigators are searching for clues that could help them identify the masked gunman who killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies on a Manhattan sidewalk, then disappeared into Central Park.
Montreal
-
'Name what things are': Recognizing 'femicide' 35 years after the Montreal massacre
Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Annie Ross, a mechanical engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said she often thinks of those who lived through the tragedy but still suffer silently.
-
Poor organization led to trucker being killed by massive pipe on job: CNESST
It was poor work organization and methods used to load pipes that caused the death of a truck driver in Victoriaville last March, concludes the Quebec workers safety commission (CNESST).
-
Fewer fatal collisions in Quebec if blood alcohol levels are lowered: SQ
The SQ has come out in favour of lowering the threshold for blood alcohol content from 0.08 to 0.05, saying it could result in 10 to 14 fewer fatalities per year.
Ottawa
-
Periods of snow to continue in Ottawa on Thursday
Environment Canada has lifted the winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa. The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive another 2 cm of snow on Thursday.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect from Manitoulin Island charged in carjacking near Estaire, second suspect still at large
Two people, including a 37-year-old Manitoulin Island man, are facing charges after an armed carjacking south of Sudbury last week.
-
Sudbury council approved 2025 budget with 4.8% tax increase
Sudbury city council approved its 2025 municipal budget Tuesday evening with a tax increase of 4.8 per cent.
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Stratford woman sent to hospital in intimate partner violence investigation
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
London
-
Road closures, school closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Increased police presence in relation to reported missing person
OPP and London police are notifying the public of an increased police presence as it relates to a person reported missing. The presence will be in the area of Hawk Cliff Road at Dexter Line in Union, Ont., north of Port Stanley.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Hit-and-run crash investigated at St. Clair College MediaPlex building
Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the St. Clair College MediaPlex building.
-
Warning after online exchange gone wrong in Remmington Park area
Windsor police are warning the public after a robbery in the Remington Park area while a person was attempting to buy a product from an online exchange.
-
Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
Shots fired at home in Georgina Twp.
Police search for SUV connected to drive-by shooting in Georgina.
-
Winter travel advisory issued as Muskoka braces for more snow
Muskoka is in for more snow after a major dumping over the weekend that caused power outages, downed trees and road closures.
Winnipeg
-
'Iconic Winnipeg Christmas tradition': A look at Canada Life's Three Wise Men statues
A sign of the jolliest time of year is once again making its appearance near downtown Winnipeg, signalling the start of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians can't comfortably afford mortgage above $1,700: survey
A new report looking into homeownership affordability reveals an unsettling picture on how far out of reach owning a home is becoming in Canada.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. MT Federal minister in Edmonton for health care improvement announcement
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and federal Health Minister Mark Holland will announce an improvement to health care in the province on Thursday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer air returns today, snow could return this weekend
Temperatures will climb back above the freezing mark in Edmonton and across all of the western half of the province.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alleged Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with an alleged plot that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
-
Calgary International Airport gears up for busy travel season
The Calgary International Airport is set to announce some changes to this travel season as thousands are expected to fly in and out of the city this month.
-
This home outside Calgary is one of most expensive in Canada
One of the most expensive homes in Canada right now is a sprawling estate in Rocky View County, just west of Calgary.
Regina
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
No injuries after early morning garage, camper fire in west Regina
No injuries were reported after an early morning garage fire in the city's west end, Regina Fire said.
-
Saskatoon
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
Vancouver
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Police respond to 'targeted' shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
The end of an Eras tour approaches, marking a bittersweet moment for Taylor Swift fans
After more than 150 shows across five continents over nearly two years, the global phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end.
Vancouver Island
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Police respond to 'targeted' shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
The end of an Eras tour approaches, marking a bittersweet moment for Taylor Swift fans
After more than 150 shows across five continents over nearly two years, the global phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end.