Suspect seen opening fire on York Region home from moving vehicle in new video

Police have released new video footage that appears to show a suspect opening fire on a Georgina home from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle earlier this week.

The shooting took place near Connell Drive and Church Street at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 21-second video, released by police, shows a dark-coloured SUV slowing in front of the house and multiple shots being fired from inside the vehicle. The vehicle is then seen fleeing the scene and going east on Church Street, police say.

Responding officers discovered that a home had been shot with multiple bullets. There were, however, no reported injuries.

Police say that they are looking for more video surveillance and dashcam footage from nearby roads at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact York Regional Police.