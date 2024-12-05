Employee pushes armed robber to thwart attempted theft in Burlington

A variety store worker in Burlington stopped an armed robbery after shoving the suspect away, police say.

Halton Police are now on the lookout for the man they say tried and failed to rob two business with a firearm in Burlington last week.

Police say the man first attempted to rob Maplewood Market on Brant Street just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 29. He pointed a black and silver firearm at an employee and demanded money, police say, but failing to obtain any, instead stole energy drinks and left.

Investigators say 45 minutes later the man tried again at Ontario Variety on Ontario Street, pointing the same firearm at an employee in that store. The worker pushed the armed robber away and the robber left the business.

No physical injuries were sustained in either robbery.

Halton Police are seeking any witnesses who can identify the man. He was described as wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, black running shoes and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Police.