Shooting outside Brampton home leaves 1 man dead, another injured

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Brampton home that left one man dead and another seriously injured late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighbourhood near Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road.

Two victims were outside a home in the area when multiple gunshots were fired at around 11:30 p.m., police said.

Paramedics said one victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, who paramedics said was shot in the arm, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now believed to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Thursday morning, police said no arrests have been made in the case.

“We are aware of a video that is circulating online,” Sgt. Lisa Trimble said. “Investigators are looking for a white, four-door sedan with one or more suspects.”

It is unclear if the two victims resided at the home where they were shot.

“We believe that this is a targeted shooting,” Trimble said. “The history of this residence and the occupants will be thoroughly looked at.”

Police said they are still waiting to notify next-of-kin and investigators have not yet released the name or age of the deceased victim.

Investigators are urging anyone with security camera or dash camera footage of the area at the time of the shooting to contact police.

“Clearly this is early on in the investigation,” Trimble added. “We are going to look at this from every angle.”