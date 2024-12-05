GTA gears up for another week of snow and rain

The aftermath of the Greater Toronto Area’s first blast of winter weather has left the city with multiple accidents and extended commute times.

Environment Canada says GTA residents can expect more snow and showers in the coming week, as the sun beams down after the first snow.

The temperatures this week are predicted to range between 3 C and -4 C, with Thursday night hitting a low of -7 C with a wind chill dipping between minus 11 and 15.

Friday and Saturday look cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a wind chill around -12 C.

The residents will see a "chance of flurries return" but hold steady at the freezing mark, says CTV News Toronto weather specialist Jess Smith.

However, according to the weather agency, the temperature is expected to rise above negatives on Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday looks cloudy and wet with 60 per cent chance of showers, but the temperatures are expected to stay above zero.

"As we head into the middle of next week and temperatures drop there will be the chance of a little flash freezing and as things cool down again it will change back from rain to snow," Smith says.

The air quality through this week into next is low risk, Environment Canada says.

Parts of Ontario are under a snow squall warning, coming in from the Georgian Bay for Thursday and Friday. Road closures can be expected, Environment Canada has said.