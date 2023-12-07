TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

    Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive at 12:46 p.m.

    An adult female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead, police said in a tweet.

    The driver of the garbage truck remained on scene.

    Emergency crews are on scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Toronto's St. Clair West Village on Dec. 7, 2023. (Supplied)

    Road closures on St. Clair Avenue are in effect as an investigation gets underway and expected to last several hours.

    No other details were released by police.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News