A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle that mounted a sidewalk near a Scarborough bus stop on Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads shortly before 7 a.m.

“For some unknown reason, this vehicle continued through the intersection, lost control, mounted the sidewalk, going in between two polls,” Toronto police Const. Alex Crews said.

“At that time, there was a female pedestrian, 47 years of age, who was struck by this vehicle.”

Toronto paramedics confirmed the woman died at the scene.

The driver then continued on, Crews said, hitting light polls and bushes before colliding with a 32-year-old male pedestrian in the area.

“He suffered some serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” Crews said.

Paramedics transported the male to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car came to a stop in a nearby parking lot, just west of Birchmount Road.

Crews said investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to this collision.

“Our investigators are looking at all aspects of this collision of course, whether it be a mechanical defect or a medical situation,” he said.

“They’re open to anything and everything in regards to the investigation.”

He urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“We know that dashboard camera is becoming very popular now. So if anyone was in the area around 6:30 and 6:39 this morning and does have dashboard camera that may have caught this collision on video, we ask you to contact our investigators as well,” he said..

Traffic is being diverted in the area while police conduct an investigation.