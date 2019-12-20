Pearson expecting busiest travel day of the holiday season
TORONTO -- Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday are being warned to give themselves extra time on what is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday season.
Pearson said 138,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport today, which is a two per cent increase over last year.
"Those travelling today—and any day over the holidays—are recommended to arrive early to give themselves lots of time to check in, pass through security screening and make it to their gate," the airport said in a news release on Friday.
Passengers are being reminded to leave holiday gifts in their carry-on luggage unwrapped, as all packages will be subject to inspection at security.
Additional staff will also be on hand in the terminals to assist passengers through check-in and security.