Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election

Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown says he will seek re-election in the city this fall.

The former Ontario PC leader gathered with his wife and two children, along with supporters on Brampton City Council, to submit candidacy papers at the city clerk’s office.

“It has been the greatest privilege to serve the city over the past four years and I am looking forward to the next four years,” Brown said while holding his son, Theodore, on the steps of Brampton city hall.

He closed the door on the possibility of re-entering the Conservative race, saying his new priority will be advocating for Brampton with provincial and federal leaders.

“I will be loud and I will be heard to make sure Brampton residents are never shortchanged.”

Brown was removed from the Conservative leadership race earlier this month over an allegation his campaign used at least one volunteer who was apparently paid by another company to work for Brown.

Through his lawyers, Brown has denied any campaign wrongdoing and is appealing the party’s decision.

“Unfortunately the Conservative Party did not want to have a free and fair election. We’re pursuing legal options to make sure what was done is exposed.”

He suggested his supporters in the race migrate to Jean Charest, who he called a “good friend,” or Scott Aitchison.

“There are candidates in that race who share those inclusive values – Scott Aitchison and Jean Charest share those inclusive values.”

He said that the allegations made against his campaign were engineered by the party to stop him.

“There was a reason (to remove me) that was manufactured,” Brown said later.

At Brampton city hall, Brown is facing stern opposition from about half of council.

A group of councillors attempted to pre-emptively appoint a replacement for fellow councillor Charmaine Williams, who was elected MPP for Brampton Centre in June, and were found to have violated the Municipal Act.

Brown called the court decision overturning the replacement a vindication and said his opponents on council were trying to seize control of Brampton while he was campaigning in the Conservative leadership race.

Several councillors have also called for the RCMP to investigate the fiscal impacts of some of Brown’s decisions as mayor and a number of audits are ongoing.

So far, three others have submitted their names to run against Brown.

They are Jermaine Chambers, a banker, Vidya Sagar Gautam, who ran in regional council elections in 2014 and 2018, and Cody Vatcher, a construction electrician.