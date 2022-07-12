Court finds Brampton council decision to pre-emptively fill vacant seat illegal
Court finds Brampton council decision to pre-emptively fill vacant seat illegal
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has found that a Brampton City Council decision to pre-emptively fill a seat left vacant after the provincial election was illegal.
According to court documents obtained by CP24, council met on May 31 to appoint a replacement for Charmaine Williams, then-representative for wards 7 and 8, in the event she was elected MPP for Brampton Centre later in the week.
At the time, council debated the legality of conditionally appointing a member to council before a vacancy was declared, the documents said. This person would fill the seat until the next municipal election took place.
The motion passed although five of 11 people, including Mayor Patrick Brown, voted against it. Williams took part in the vote and threw her support behind the appointment.
In a news release issued Tuesday, those who voted against the motion argue that the other six councillors “made backroom deals” in choosing Elaine Moore to replace Williams. Moore, this group of councillors say, has “zero connections to wards 7 and 8 and is best known for her opposition to the LRT as a past councillor and supporting a religious discriminatory policy as a former school trustee.”
“From day one, six councillors behind closed doors to maintain a disruptive stranglehold on Council, at the expense of residents, orchestrated this illegal motion, they wrote while adding that members of the public were denied an opportunity to apply for the position or provide input.
“Fearing repercussions of the illegal motion on future decisions of Council and believing it was his responsibility as a Councillor to protect the City and taxpayers, Councillor [Harkirat] Singh took it upon himself to initiate legal proceedings to stop the appointment so the City could be protected from future legal challenges, potentially saving taxpayers millions of dollars,” the release said.
Singh had previously tried to put motions forward to seek legal advice on making the appointment, but they were voted down.
In the court decision, Justice Michael T. Doi notes that council had not yet declared the seat vacant when it appointed a replacement councillor and that Williams had not yet resigned from the position.
Once a seat is vacant, the municipality must appoint a person to fill it within 60 days or pass a by-law requiring a by-election take place, unless an election is already scheduled within 90 days of the vacancy being declared
“From the clear and specific language in ss. 262(1) and 263(5)(1) of the Municipal Act for filling vacancies, and applying the modern approach to statutory interpretation, I am satisfied that municipal council can only proceed to appoint a person to fill a vacant office after it has declared the vacancy at its next meeting after the vacancy has occurred,” Doi wrote.
The design of this statutory mechanism wisely ensures that the incumbent member of council whose departure creates the vacancy will not participate in the process for determining who will be appointed to fill a vacancy on Council under ss. 263(1) and 263(5)(1)(i) of the Municipal Act, respectively. Given the collective interplay between all of these provisions, the design of the mechanism is clearly intended to maintain the integrity of the process for replacing members on Council by excluding departing incumbents from the process to avoid any potential for mischief or the appearance of impropriety.”
“I hasten to add that neither party is alleging any bad faith by anyone in this matter, and I am making no findings of any deliberate misconduct.”
Brown, along with Singh and the four other councillors who voted against council’s motion to fill the vacancy, will be holding a news conference at noon Tuesday to address the court’s decision.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
LIVE | NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Montreal
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Professional women's hockey will return to Montreal
The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Tuesday that the 2022-23 season will include a seventh franchise that will play across Quebec to grow the women's game.
-
Not enough pharmacists in Quebec to address shortage of staff
Quebec has more pharmacists than ever before, but their professional order says there still aren't enough to meet the needs of the public, especially in the regions.
London
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
Suspect descriptions released after Lambeth robbery
London police have released descriptions of three men after an armed robbery in Lambeth.
-
Sarnia police find handgun on the street
Sarnia police have seized a firearm after getting a call from a concerned citizen.
Kitchener
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph, Ont. business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph, Ont. is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay area man charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting someone at a North Bay recreational facility, police say.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Sudbury woman recounts racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
Ottawa
-
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Studying no-fare transit in Ottawa could cost city nearly $1M: Memo
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
Windsor
-
'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayor
City councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Spelling of Matchette Road to be changed
A Windsor road will be spelled differently after years of perseverance by a local family.
-
Pets perish in Erieau house fire
Two pets perished and damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire in Erieau on Monday.
Barrie
-
Emergency road closure on residential Barrie street
The City of Barrie has closed Melrose Avenue until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Orillia creates temporary downtown parking lot
The City of Orillia plans to sign a lease agreement to accommodate more than 60 temporary parking spaces at 70 Front St. N.
-
Muskoka hospitals get parking system upgrades
Work is underway to replace parking systems at both Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) hospitals
Atlantic
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
Cape Breton girl who raised thousands for charities loses battle to cancer
A Cape Breton girl who inspired others with her kindness and her voice has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
Calgary now has a heat warning in place – and a storm risk Wednesday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP 'very concerned' for well-being of missing Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man, saying they are “very concerned” for his well-being.
-
Carjackings rising in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two carjackings that took place over the weekend, with the city seeing a notable rise in carjackings over the last few years.
-
Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.
Vancouver
-
2 teens arrested after brandishing fakes guns in Vancouver coffee shop: police
Two teens are in a lot of hot water after police say they brandished fake guns at a Vancouver coffee shop.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
-
Suspect shot by Prince George police while being prepared for cells, watchdog investigating
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was injured while he was being prepared to be lodged in a cell.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot at 30 C today
Temperatures jumped to 27 C early Monday evening.
-
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's release
An independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.