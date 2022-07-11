Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
Chisholm Pothier says Brown spent the weekend attending a multicultural festival in Brampton, Ont., located about 45 minutes from Toronto, and celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Meanwhile the five remaining candidates in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada flipped pancakes and greeted supporters at the Calgary Stampede, with less than two months to go until ballots are counted and the winner is named.
Brown entered the race without resigning his job as Brampton's mayor, and previously said he would consider running again in October's municipal election if he thought he couldn't win the federal race.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
He has until Aug. 19 to register as a mayoral candidate, but Brown's position in the federal race changed dramatically last week when the party's leadership election organizing committee voted to boot him from the contest.
Committee members ousted him in an 11 to six vote over an allegation that he breached federal election financing laws.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Cough and cold medications in short supply in Canada: pharmacists association
Heightened demand and supply chain constraints are fuelling a shortage of cold and flu medication in Canada, a major pharmacy organization in Ontario says.
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Survey suggests Canadians' stance on free speech is swayed by their political views
A new survey suggests there is a strong relationship between a person's political perspective and their views on free speech in Canada.
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious Omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.
Montreal
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
DJs to the rescue: Montreal turntablers show up with vinyl for Questlove at Roots show
Two Montreal DJs got backstage passes to the Roots show at Jazz Fest after showing up, vinyl in hand, after Questlove was in desperate need of a record.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
London
-
Drugs and cash taken seized in Sarnia, Ont.
Sarnia, Ont. police have taken more drugs off the city’s streets.
-
'Suspected urine' tossed on front porch of Norfolk County home
OPP are investigating after a bag of “suspected urine” was tossed onto the front porch of a home in Norfolk County.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Rogers outage, more driveway scams, duct tape prom dress: Top stories of the week
A massive outage of Rogers services, more reports of driveway paving scams, and a prom dress made entirely of duct tape round out the top stories of the week.
-
Nine residents displaced, estimated $4M in damage following Kitchener fire
All nine residents of a three-story Kitchener apartment building have been displaced following a Saturday night fire.
-
Teen charged after reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips to keep your bike safe from theft
Bike Sudbury says cycling is growing in popularity in the city and police say there has also been a significant increase in bicycle thefts this year.
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Over 200,000 artifacts discovered during dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill
More than 200,000 artifacts dating back to 1827 have been discovered by archeologists during the dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa man stranded for 7 hours after taxi, bus, don't show up
An Ottawa man says there needs to be more incentives to provide accessible transportation after he was left stranded for seven hours overnight after he could not get either a taxi or a bus ride home.
-
'Tragic weekend': Six people dead in crashes across eastern Ontario
Saturday was a deadly day on eastern Ontario roads, with numerous fatal collisions, most of them involving only one vehicle.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 76-year-old woman
Ottawa police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Chatham woman charged with criminal harassment, mischief and making threats
A 42-year-old Chatham woman is facing several charges after a dispute with a man.
-
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
-
Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex early this week
There are showers in the forecast for the early part of the week in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Statistics Canada says June jobs down
Ontario lost 24,700 jobs in June.
-
Seniors at Angus apartment complex forced to take stairs due to broken elevator
Residents living in a seniors apartment complex in Angus are speaking out about being forced to take the stairs for over a month.
-
No injuries in Muskoka fire that destroyed cottage and adjacent bunker
A cottage and an adjacent bunker in Muskoka were destroyed by fire Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Roe v. Wade linked to New Brunswick’s abortion fight at Fredericton rally
Demonstrators at an abortion rights rally in Fredericton this weekend said the U.S. Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade is linked to long-standing discussions about procedure access and funding in New Brunswick.
-
Vandals target park named after N.B. teen Becca Schofield, who inspired acts of kindness
The Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park located behind her former childhood school has been a source of pride in Riverview, N.B., but unfortunately, it hasn't been treated that way lately.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney is hosting the annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen Sunday afternoon before their boat capsized in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see heat warnings this week
Bring water - the warmest week of the year by a mile lies ahead!
Winnipeg
-
Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire considered toxic: city
A fire at a strip mall in Steinbach, Man., on Sunday has prompted an air quality advisory, according to the fire department.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
-
'I've always liked this festival': Folk Festival volunteers from all over ensure event's success
When the Winnipeg Folk Fest returned for the first time since the pandemic, it wasn't only a welcome return for festival-goers, but also the volunteers that make Folk Fest happen.
Vancouver
-
Health care to dominate meeting of Canada's premiers in B.C.
The state of health care in Canada will top the agenda as the premiers gather Monday on the West Coast.
-
B.C. emergency department hit with more than a dozen closures this year temporarily shut down again
A B.C. emergency department that's faced a string of closures over staffing shortages has been temporarily shut down again.
-
Friends hoping to collect donations for Coquitlam, B.C., couple paying out-of-pocket for cancer treatment
Friends of a Coquitlam, B.C., couple paying out-of-pocket for Stage 4 cancer treatment are rallying to help them through an online fundraiser.
Edmonton
-
Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp to delay traffic in west Edmonton: EPS
A serious single-vehicle rollover will cause major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney is hosting the annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023
After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.