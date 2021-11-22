Several parts of southern Ontario are under a snowsquall warning as blast of winter weather moves into the region.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Environment Canada issued the snow squall warning for Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton, and Northern Durham Region.

The agency says snow squalls from Georgian Bay will move into the region this evening and have the potential to cause "rapidly accumulating snowfall."

In these areas, snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres can be expected by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, north of the Greater Toronto Area could see up to 25 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

Hanover, Dundalk, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, and Southern Bruce County could also get 25 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says travel will be difficult and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Strong northwesterly winds will also cause reduced visibilities at times due to blowing snow.

The snow squalls are forecast to weaken to flurries tonight, the agency said.

No weather warnings have been issued for Toronto.