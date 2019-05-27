

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Participants of the Weight Loss Grants Program that promises “grants” for lost pounds say they can’t get their money back, despite reaching their goals.

CTV News Toronto has received about two dozen complaints from people who have signed up with the program. The Weight Loss Grants Program’s website says that if you take part and lose weight, you can get back up to $2,500 of the fees paid for most weight loss programs.

Toronto-resident Josh Franey said that when he heard about the program, he thought it was a great idea. After signing up, Franey said he lost more than 40 pounds in six months and was told he was eligible for a refund.

“I received an email on Aug. 17 of last year stating that my grant was approved and I would be receiving a cheque for $2,132.”

That was eight months ago. A representative of the program told CTV News Toronto that Franey’s claim was rejected because he weighed-out of the program more than two months before his deadline.

Franey told CTV News Toronto that was the first time he heard his application was rejected.

“I’m just so fed up with calling them and getting the same run around,” Franey said.

Kimberly Penfold of Pickering said that she signed up for the same program, thinking it would be great motivation.

Penfold needed an extension to meet her weight loss goal, which she said she received from the company. She was later told her grant of more than $1,600 was rejected for not following the rules and not having her weigh-out forms completed correctly.

“I cried,” she said. “I have the supporting documentation. My file should not be rejected. There’s no reason for it.”

According to the Better Business Bureau’s website, there are 90 complaints against the Weight Loss Grants Program. The bureau said the business has an “F” rating and that customers upon submitting their request for reimbursement, have not received their grant.

The Weight Loss Grants Program says on its website that it has paid out $733,000 in grant payments.

“Unfortunately, many people expect the grant, even if they have not complied with the program guidelines,” the program’s website says.

About a week ago a notice appeared on the company’s website saying the program “has now concluded.” But as of Monday, the website says the program will continue to operate as usual.