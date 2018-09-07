

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





After more than four years on the job, the Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner will be retiring in November, a spokesperson has confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes made the announcement in a memorandum posted to the OPP’s internal website on Sept. 5, which was obtained by CTV News Barrie on Friday.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my decision to retire from the Ontario Provincial Police after 34 ½ years of service. My last day of work will be November 2, 2018,” Hawkes wrote in the memorandum.

“When I was appointed Commissioner almost five years ago, I wholeheartedly accepted the responsibility and promised that I would do my very best for all of you. I could not have done that without you – our dedicated members. I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

Hawkes has been serving with the provincial police force since 1984. Prior to being appointed commissioner in March 2014, he served Deputy Commissioner of Investigations and Organized Crime and Field Operations.

The news comes one week after Hawkes and the OPP announced a sweeping and collaborative internal review of the service’s mental health strategy.

At the Aug. 30 news conference, Hawkes addressed the recent suicides of three provincial police officers. The deaths sparked calls to modernize the service’s existing mental health plan.

Hawkes will be retiring on Nov. 2.