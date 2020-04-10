TORONTO -- The Ontario government has issued an emergency order that prevents closed child care operators across the province from charging parents fees.

The news comes after some families reported that daycares were charging them for services not rendered.

“Child care centres, with the exception of those accommodating health care and other frontline workers, were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep the children and child care staff safe,” the government said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “An emergency order has been issued, and immediately prevents any child care operator from charging parent fees where care is not being provided.”

The government notes that the order also means that parents cannot lose their child care space when they are not paying fees during the closure, a move it says will provide much needed “relief” for parents during the outbreak.

Some child care centres are permitted to continue operations, including care for the children of health care and other frontline workers, as well as home-based child care providers both licensed and unlicensed.

Earlier this month, the government announced a one-time COVID-19 payment of $200 to $250 per child to help offset the costs of keeping children entertained and engaged during the extended time away from school.

The government says that so far, more than one million applications have been received through Ontario’s Support for Families portal.

“COVID-19 has imposed significant financial pressure on working parents,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in the news release. “We need to support our parents who may be facing reduced income or layoffs during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The government says it will continue to work with the child care sector and federal, municipal and First Nations partners on a plan to ensure the sustainability of the sector during the outbreak.

Child care centres across the province have been closed since March 17, following a state of emergency declaration by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.