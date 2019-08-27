

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - New teachers in Ontario will soon have to pass a math test by scoring at least 70 per cent.

A memo from the deputy education minister obtained by The Canadian Press says the Education Quality and Accountability Office -- which does the standardized testing for primary and secondary students -- will develop the test.

It will be in place starting this academic year for any prospective teachers applying for registration with the Ontario College of Teachers on or after March 31.

The memo from Nancy Naylor says the test will include both math questions based on elementary and secondary school concepts, and questions on math assessment, planning and facilitating student learning.

Last August, the EQAO said math test scores among public elementary students in Ontario had been decreasing over the last five years.

The latest results are set to be released Wednesday.