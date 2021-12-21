The Ontario government has announced that it is cracking down on individuals or companies who try and sell COVID-19 rapid antigen tests online for exorbitant prices.

Minister of Government and Consumer Services Ross Romano made the announcement Tuesday and said that the province is working to “identify, track down, and fine” those who are charging what they call unfair prices for the necessary goods.

“At a time when Ontario families are turning to rapid antigen tests to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, it is deplorable to see bad actors reselling test kits provided free of charge by the provincial government,” Romano said in a statement.

The news comes amid reports that individuals are selling the rapid antigen tests, which can produce a positive or negative result in as little as 20 minutes, online for hundreds of dollars. On Monday, in several posts to sites like Kijiji, ads for packs of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests were selling for anywhere between $90 and $350.

Romano said that, so far, 900 of the “most egregious complaints” have been referred to police forces across the province.

Any individual caught reselling the tests for an unfair price could face a fine of $750. If summoned to court and convicted, that fine could reach as high as $100,000 and a year in jail. Company directors could face fines of up to $500,000 and corporations could be slapped with a staggering $10 million fine, if convicted.

Those fines are enforceable under an emergency order issued by the government in March of last year that was issued by Premier Doug Ford to prevent retailers or individuals from price gouging products like face masks, gloves, cold medicine, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.

Rapid COVID-19 tests have been in high demand as cases of COVID-19 in Ontario continue to climb. Last week, people rushed to LCBO locations to pick up a free test in time for the holidays.

At least 100 LCBO retailers across the province took part in the government’s “holiday testing blitz” on Friday morning and distributed the rapid tests to residents for free.

By Friday evening, the LCBO announced that their supply had run out.

According to the province, nearly 50 million rapid tests have been distributed throughout the province plus an additional two million tests that are being distributed during the holiday blitz.

Ontario's pop-up holiday schedule for rapid antigen tests is ongoing and locations offering a limited supply of tests can be found here.