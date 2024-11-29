4 men wanted in connection with aggravated assault in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in downtown Toronto last weekend.

Officers said they responded to the area of King Street West and Brant Street, just west of Spadina Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a group of four men allegedly assaulted three people, leaving two of them seriously injured.

The suspects then took off, fleeing in a taxi heading east on King Street.

In a release issued on Friday, police shared descriptions and images of the four suspects.

Officers describe them all as men in their early 20s with medium builds.

One was wearing a black sweater with a green stripe on the sleeve, black pants and black running shoes. Another was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

A third suspect was clean shaven with short black hair, and was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes, while a fourth suspect had a short beard, and was wearing a green baseball cap, long-sleeve black t-shirt with a white logo on the back, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.