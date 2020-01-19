TORONTO -- The union representing Ontario's elementary school teachers has announced another one-day strike on Friday at Ontario North East and Bluewater school boards.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has now planned one-day strikes at various school boards across the province on every school day of the coming week.

The first strikes are scheduled to take place at the Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton school boards on Monday.

ETFO President Sam Hammond said the union is trying to put pressure on Ontario's education minister to come back to the bargaining table.

The union has said that classroom sizes, the Kindergarten program and support for students with special needs are among the most important issues.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said that compensation remains the biggest sticking point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.