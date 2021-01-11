TORONTO -- The Ford cabinet will consider a raft of new measures to combat coronavirus spread in Ontario at a meeting tonight, after health officials worked through the weekend to develop a new strategy.

A government source told CP24 that work to develop new measures is still ongoing, and the final package of measures will be considered at a cabinet meeting tonight, before they are announced publicly on Tuesday morning.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed as much as he walked into his office at Queen's Park on Monday morning.

"Well we worked all weekend, right until late hours last night, we'll be going to cabinet with recommendations tonight and we will make an announcement tomorrow," he said.

Senior government sources told CTV News Toronto that a curfew is not part of the new group of measures being presented to cabinet after public health officials discounted it.

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory said for the first time he could support a curfew as part of the new effort, but urged the province to consider narrowing the list of businesses deemed essential to keep more people at home.

"I don't rule a curfew out, but I really question whether it will be the most effective. If you have a curfew, can we enforce it?" Tory told CP24 on Monday.

"If you said to me that short of a curfew you had to put more hours of restrictions on when you could get food, I would be perfectly comfortable with that," he said.

Ontario reported 3,945 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, setting a new record, with Toronto seeing 1,160 on its own.

Nearly 400 people are in hospital in the city, with another 1,000+ hospitalized elsewhere in Ontario.

The case growth prompted the Ford government last week to postpone the reopening of schools in southern Ontario for most of the month, and a further pledge to release modelling and greater public health measures on Tuesday.

Tory reiterated his call Monday for the province to just get on it with it.

"Every day puts more strain on the health-care system and frankly gets more people sick."

The Ford government has been criticized repeatedly this fall and winter for spending days pondering new public health measures, or announcing new measures but having them take effect days after they are announced.

In December, Ford announced a provincewide lockdown on Dec. 21, only to have it take effect five days later.

Ontario Vaccine Distribution Task Force member and epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 the latest provincial modelling predicts daily case growth of 6,000 cases per day by Jan. 30 without further public health measures.

He said he would not be surprised if the province enacted what Quebec has done, which includes a strict curfew.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they look east and just cut and paste what Quebec's doing. Quebec's has shut down a few others industries. Quebec has imposed a curfew. I honestly have no idea what they are going to do but if you think about what other levers you can pull, those are other levers you can pull."

On Monday, Ontario added another 3,338 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths. Hospitalizations hit their highest point yet in the pandemic at 1,563.

Meanwhile, Tory repeated what he has said since December, that Ontario needed to undergo a second full lockdown, similar to what was done in the spring, in order to get COVID-19 spread under control.

"I think we need to go through a period where pretty much everything is closed like the spring. I wasn’t happy but we got through it and it worked because people stayed home because everything was closed."

He said that he thinks there are businesses operating under the current lockdown rules that could be closed.

"Number one are big box stores," Tory said. "I never understood for the life of me that if we were going to close down small retail, and say you couldn’t go in those stores and they couldn’t be open except for curbside pickup, and thank heavens for at least that, I never understood that. If we’re going to say retail is closed, then it is closed."

He said that banks, which were shutdown in the early spring, could also be closed to the public given the capabilities of electronic banking.