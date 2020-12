TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases nearly two weeks after parts of the province went into lockdown.

Health officials confirmed 1,924 new cases on Sunday, an increase from the 1,859 infections reported on Saturday.

It is the first time Ontario has recorded more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Ontario also recorded 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

The province completed 59,251 tests in the previous 24-hour period, making Ontario's positivity rate 3.2 per cent.

Toronto and Peel Region went into lockdown on Nov. 23, which forced the closure of most non-essential businesses.

There are 568 new cases in Toronto, 477 in Peel Region and 249 in York Region.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.