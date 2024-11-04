Toronto police searching for teenage girl in connection with west-end assault

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a teenage girl who allegedly assaulted one person in the city’s High Park North neighbourhood in September.

Police said the victim was walking in the area of Bloor Street West and Glendowynne Road, east of Runnymede Road, on the evening of Sept. 14 when the suspect approached.

She allegedly assaulted the victim, which police said resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, investigators released a description of the suspect, who is believed to be a Black girl between 14 and 17 years old with a heavy build and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white and navy blue jersey with the number 68 on the sleeves, a black shirt and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.