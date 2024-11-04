TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man shot while helping neighbours during home invasion in Nobleton, police say

    Police are on the scene of a shooting and home invasion in Nobleton, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a shooting and home invasion in Nobleton, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    A man was shot while trying to help his neighbours during a home invasion in Nobleton Monday evening, York Regional Police say.

    Officers were called to a residence on Paradise Valley Trail around 6:30 p.m.

    “The investigation is in the early stages and information is limited, but we can confirm that this was a home invasion where the victim that was shot attended a residence to assist the owners,” Constable Kevin Nebrija said in an email to CP24.

    The victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Nebrija said two males, who are considered the suspects, were seen getting into a pickup truck and fleeing the scene. They are described as Black, tall with a slim build, and wearing construction vests and hooded sweatshirts.

    “The community can expect a police presence in the area while the scene is processed and a canvass for additional witnesses and surveillance video is conducted,” he said.

    Police have not said if the incident is linked to another break-and-enter in the same area almost two weeks ago.

    Officers arrived to find two suspects who tried to leave.

    Police said the suspects then drove their vehicle into a cruiser before striking “multiple” civilian vehicles.

    The suspects allegedly ditched the car and fled the scene on foot. One suspect was arrested a short time later. Police said a firearm was discovered near the abandoned vehicle.

