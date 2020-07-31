TORONTO -- People in Toronto and Peel Region can eat inside a restaurant and catch a movie in a theatre starting today, though they still have to follow physical distancing rules and other health measures.

The two areas are joining most of Ontario in Stage 3 of its economic recovery, which allows most businesses and public spaces to reopen.

Toronto city council has enacted a series of additional health measures beyond those set by the province in preparation for the change, including capacity and table size limits for indoor dining in restaurants.

The rest of the province is also implementing additional rules, with bars and restaurants in Ontario now required to keep client logs for a period of 30 days.

In a statement this morning, the province says food and drink establishments will have to disclose those logs to the medical officer of health or an inspector on request.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the measures will support contact tracing.

Windsor-Essex is now the only area still in Stage 2 of the government's reopening plan, with health officials saying they want more data before further loosening restrictions.

The region has been grappling with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks on farms and said earlier this week that numbers have also been on the rise in the city of Windsor.

On Thursday, Ontario reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 31, 2020.