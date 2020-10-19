TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon as York Region becomes the fourth COVID-19 hotspot to revert back to Stage 2 guidelines.

Under the modified version of Stage 2 of the province’s economic reopening plan, indoor dining is prohibited and facilities such as gyms and movie theatres are closed.

The new rules came into effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday and will remain in place for at least 28 days.

The premier has been making daily announcements since March. Today he will be joined at Queen’s Park by President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy and the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The announcement also comes as three Toronto hospitals have declared COVID-19 outbreaks, with dozens of patients and staff infected with the disease.

Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa were the first three regions to revert back to Stage 2 earlier this month.

To date, there have been more than 64,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. A little more than 3,000 have died after contracting the disease.