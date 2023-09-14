Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children temporarily blocked from becoming lawyer: tribunal
An Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children has been temporarily banned from becoming a lawyer after a provincial regulator appealed the decision.
The man, identified only as 'AA' due to a publication ban, was deemed eligible for an Ontario law licence after he was deemed "of good character" by the Law Society Tribunal (LST) in July -- a ruling appealed by the Law Society of Ontario shortly after.
In a hearing on Wednesday, that motion was granted.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“The Law Society’s motion is granted with the Chair of the panel dissenting,” the Law Society Tribunal (LST) wrote in its appearance summary following the three-panel hearing on Wednesday. “Panel is unanimously of the view that this appeal should be expedited.” This puts the decision on hold until the appeal is heard by the tribunal’s appeal division.
The incidents of sexual abuse took place on three separate occasions that year, when AA was living in another country and working towards becoming a “religious leader," according to the LST's initial ruling.
One of the children’s fathers confronted AA, the documents state, and after, he disclosed his actions to several parties, including his then-wife and a child protection agency. No criminal charges were laid against AA, but he was put under conditions stating he had to be supervised when around children.
The initial ruling allowed AA to practice law so long as he doesn’t meet with minors while unsupervised, completes certain administrative requirements, and is called to the bar. The decision then permitted him to practice law after it concluded that due to AA’s “rehabilitative efforts,” “remorse,” and the fact there had not been any additional incidents of reported abuse since 2009.
In the LSO’s appeal, it alleged the tribunal “erred by misapprehending evidence a manner that impacted its analysis on the central question of whether the respondent was of good character.” The appeal explained the Tribunal erred in doing so by accepting AA’s testimony “without scrutiny,” not considering or ignoring relevant factors, and “failing to deal in a meaningful way with the evidence” when conducting its analysis.
On top of filing a motion for stay, the LSO challenged the publication ban of AA’s name, which was put in place after the tribunal determined that revealing his name could lead to the identification of his children, who are unaware of the abuse.
If the LSO’s appeal is successful, AA would be prohibited from practicing law in Ontario.
With files from Abby O’Brien and Phil Tsekouras
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will kick off the fall sitting by tabling a bill aimed at empowering Canada's Competition Bureau to tamp down corporate powers and practices such as price gouging, CTV News has learned.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say
A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said.
Why health officials aren’t calling new COVID-19 vaccines boosters anymore
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
Montreal
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Mohawk Mothers seek halt to excavation amid former Montreal hospital grave search
A group of Indigenous elders known as the Mohawk Mothers are in court today to stop drilling and excavation at the site of a former Montreal hospital where they think unmarked graves may be located.
-
Angela Price has tumour removed from groin, advocates for check-ups
Angela Price has had a tumour removed from the inside of her thigh, she announced in a series of stories on Instagram on Wednesday, describing the melanoma and all the procedures she's endured.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
Mother calls for safer streets after witnessing son being struck by a car while riding his bike
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
Man, woman facing charges after police officer assaulted
A man and a woman are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a police officer during a gathering in the downtown core on Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Record number of riders on GRT buses and ION
The transit operator recorded 150,000 boardings per day, which it says is equivalent to filling The Aud more than 19 times.
-
Ontario rolling out flu, COVID-19 shots, first to high-priority groups
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall ahead of the respiratory virus season, starting with the people most at risk of severe illness and complications.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect charged with murder in Sault stabbing attacks that left one person dead
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
-
'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means. City of Ottawa staff insist the sign wasn't posted by the city.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters
As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.
-
Map and road closures for Open Streets Windsor on Sunday
The City of Windsor has released a map with road closures and vehicle crossing points for Open Streets.
-
Fire under investigation at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant
An investigation is underway and a boil water advisory is still in effect after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.
Barrie
-
Essa Township couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court
A Essa Township couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.
-
Suspended driver with loaded gun crashes into ditch trying to flee police on Hwy 10
A suspended driver accused of trying to flee police, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Mono while allegedly armed with a loaded weapon is facing 15 charges.
-
Barrie golf prodigy Paige Sefton making waves on the course at just 14
At just 14, Paige Sefton is taking the golf world by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the greens and fairways.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Cyberattack crashes Prince Edward Island website as Hurricane Lee heads for Maritimes
Prince Edward Island says a cyberattack launched today has crashed the main provincial government website.
-
Man accused in 2019 double homicide appears in Moncton court Thursday
Janson Bryan Baker, who is accused in the double murder of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier, made his first court appearance in connection to the charges on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
Animal cruelty sentence could be longest in Canadian history
Sentencing submissions are underway for Calgarian Aleeta Raugust, diagnosed as a psychopath, who has pled guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
-
Made by Marcus temporarily closes West Hillhurst location after mice found in basement
Calgary ice cream shop Made by Marcus has decided to temporarily close its Hillhurst location after mice were found at the site.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
What you need to know about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine
As infections and hospitalization begin to rise, Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine for those over the age of six months.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government says all of its websites are currently down.
Vancouver
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
More evacuation orders coming down around West Kelowna, B.C., wildfire
The area under evacuation order around a wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., is gradually shrinking.
-
Teen arrested in bear spray assault on Sikh student at Kelowna bus stop, RCMP say
Mounties have arrested a youth in connection with a bear spray attack on a 17-year-old Sikh high school student at a Kelowna bus stop earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
Warrants issued for Cochrane man who prompted 'shelter in place' warning
Cochrane RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of a man who prompted a 'shelter in place' warning earlier this week.