Ontario law regulator appealing decision which allows child abuser to become lawyer

The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) is appealing a tribunal ruling last month that found an Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children can practice law in the province due to his “good character.”

In a rare statement issued Thursday, the regulator said it wants to ensure the public is “aware of the current status of this matter” in which the individual -- identified only as ‘AA’ due to a publication ban -- was cleared to work as a lawyer in the province under certain conditions.

“In the case of A.A v. Law Society the Tribunal found that A.A. is of good character and eligible to be licensed as a lawyer; the Law Society argued against this finding and is now appealing the Tribunal’s decision.,” the LSO said Thursday about the man who a psychiatrist diagnosed as a pedophile in remission.

According to the Law Society Tribunal’s July ruling, AA, who is not currently licensed, can practice law in Ontario as long as he doesn't meet with minors while unsupervised, completes certain administrative requirements, and is called to the bar.

The tribunal concluded that AA's “remorse,” “rehabilitative efforts,” and the fact that there had not been additional incidents of abuse since 2009, permit him to practice law, although his past misconduct was found to be “severe.”

The LSO said it is challenging the publication ban of the Ontario man’s name, which was put in place after the tribunal found that revealing his name could lead to the identification of his children, who don’t know about the abuse.

As well, the LSO said it is filing a motion for a stay of the tribunal’s decision, which if successful, would prohibit AA from becoming licensed and practicing law.

In the details of the appeal which are viewable to the public, the LSO alleges that the tribunal “erred by misapprehending the evidence a manner that impacted its analysis on the central question of whether the respondent was of good character.”

Specifically, the LSO said that by accepting AA’s testimony “without scrutiny,” and failing to address “inconsistences” regarding the sexual acts, the ruling is “unreasonable and cannot stand.”

The incidents of sexual abuse took place on three occasions in 2009.

AA was living in another country at the time and working towards becoming “a religious leader.”

AA was confronted by a father of one of the abused children, according to the ruling. AA then disclosed his actions to multiple parties, including his then-wife and a child protection agency.

No criminal charges were laid, but AA was put under conditions stating he had to be supervised when around children.

With files from Abby O'Brien