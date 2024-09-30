TORONTO
Toronto

    • One dead in Weston shooting: police

    One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.

    Police said emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. after one person was found with a gunshot wound.

    The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The homicide unit is investigating. No suspect description has been released.

    Police have not identified the victim.

