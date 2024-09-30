TORONTO
Toronto

Homes and vehicle struck by gunfire in Rosedale and York Mills overnight

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Toronto police are investigating after two homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire in separate areas late last night in Rosedale-Moore Park and York Mills.

Officers were called to the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly before midnight at 11:52 p.m.

When they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, police said in a post on X.

About an hour later at 12:58 p.m., officers were called to another home about a 15-minute drive away near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road.

The door of the home had been struck by gunfire in that incident, police said.

Police have not linked the two shootings so far.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them.

