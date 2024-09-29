TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested

    A police tape surround a home in Scarborough where a woman was fatally stabbed on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto) A police tape surround a home in Scarborough where a woman was fatally stabbed on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A woman is dead, and a man is in police custody following a stabbing in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

    Toronto police said they received a call for a stabbing just before 5 p.m. at a residence on Merkley Square, south of the Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road area.

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman dead on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

    Duty Insp. Dan Pravica told reporters at the scene that officers found a woman suffering from serious stab wounds when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Her identity has not been released. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

    Meanwhile, a man who police say stabbed the victim had been arrested. There is no immediate word on charges.

    Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing on Merkley Square in Scarborough on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

    When asked if it was a domestic dispute, Pravica said he could not confirm at this time but noted that there was no threat to public safety.

    The duty inspector also would not divulge if the victim and suspect knew each other.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News