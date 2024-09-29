Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested

A woman is dead, and a man is in police custody following a stabbing in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received a call for a stabbing just before 5 p.m. at a residence on Merkley Square, south of the Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road area.

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman dead on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

Duty Insp. Dan Pravica told reporters at the scene that officers found a woman suffering from serious stab wounds when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, a man who police say stabbed the victim had been arrested. There is no immediate word on charges.

Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing on Merkley Square in Scarborough on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

When asked if it was a domestic dispute, Pravica said he could not confirm at this time but noted that there was no threat to public safety.

The duty inspector also would not divulge if the victim and suspect knew each other.