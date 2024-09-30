TORONTO
Toronto

Southbound DVP reopens after vehicle flips over

A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image. A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Share

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened at Don mills Road following a collision that saw one vehicle flip over late Sunday night.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes just before 10:30 p.m. Police said three vehicles were involved and one flipped over.

Two people reportedly fled the scene following the collision.

No injuries were reported, but the collision did force the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway for several hours. Police said early Monday that the highway had reopened.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News