Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children allowed to practice law, tribunal rules
An Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children has been permitted to practice law, as long as he isn’t alone with kids. The public, however, isn't allowed to know his name.
A ruling made by the Law Society Tribunal last month found the man, only identified as ‘AA’ due to a publication ban, has established he is of good character now and, in turn, is eligible to be licenced despite engaging in three incidents of sexual abuse of children in 2009. The publication ban was put in place after the tribunal found identifying him could lead to the identification of his children, who don’t know about the abuse.
In their ruling, the tribunal says the nature and extent of AA's behaviour was “severe,” but that based on his “remorse,” “rehabilitative efforts,” the fact that there had not been further incidents of abuse since 2009, and the significant passage of time, he's eligible to be licensed as long as he doesn't meet with minors while unsupervised, completes certain administrative requirements, and is called to the bar.
But the LSO, which regulates the legal profession in Ontario, is considering an appeal of the tribunal’s decision. If the tribunal hears the appeal, the LSO said it would also seek a stay of the ruling, in order to prevent AA from being called to the bar until the appeal is decided.
If called, AA’s full name, along with the condition that he not be alone with children, would be added to the provincial public registry of lawyers, thereby identifying him.
AA’s paralegal did not immediately respond to CTV News Toronto’s request for comment.
'SCRAMBLING TO AVOID THE SHAME'
According to the tribunal’s July 25 ruling, it is undisputed that AA sexually abused children on three occasions in 2009 “that involved touching them and being touched by them while clothed.”
At the time, AA was living in another country, working towards becoming “a religious leader.”
A father of one of the children confronted him, the ruling states, after which, AA disclosed his actions to multiple parties, including his then-wife and a child protection agency.
No criminal charges were laid, but AA was put under conditions stating he had to be supervised when around children.
He later moved to Canada with his family, where he completed his legal education. A Canadian child protection agency was also made aware of the prior sexual abuse and it also recommended that he not be in the presence of children unsupervised.
According to the ruling, AA initially applied for a Canadian law licence in 2012 but failed to disclose the sexual abuse. In this case, the LSO learned about the incidents through an anonymous tip, the documents state.
AA abandoned that application in 2017. The July ruling states he now admits he behaved “dishonestly” during the first application.
“He rationalized and tried to justify his actions, describing himself as scrambling to avoid the shame as he imagined that he could not survive in a world where he was outed as a child sex offender," it reads.
However, AA is now of good character, the panel concluded. He has been “open and diligent in acknowledging his past conduct and its impact and has actively sought treatment for his sexual dysfunction.”
The ruling states that a psychiatrist has diagnosed him as suffering from a “pedophilic disorder in remission.”.
“We are persuaded that the applicant has a genuine commitment to continuing therapy and vigilance to ensure that he does not re-offend against minors,” Sengupta wrote.
“We also accept that his actions show that he has recognized the harm that deception, both of himself and those around him, has caused and would cause.”
