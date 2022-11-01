Ontario legislature meeting for early morning anti-strike legislation debate
MPPs in Ontario are at Queen’s Park extra early this morning in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop Ontario’s 55,000 education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
The legislature met at 5 a.m. today to debate the “Keeping Students in Schools Act,” which aims to impose a four-year contract on education workers and bar them from striking.
The provincial government is aiming to get this legislationpassed before Friday’s planned strike.
Lecce introduced the legislation Monday afternoon after an emergency mediated session the day before between CUPE, the province, a mediator and school board representatives failed to yield a deal.
Despite the possible legislation, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents custodians, librarians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff at Ontario’s English and French public and Catholic boards, says its members will still walk off the job on Friday for a one-day protest.
Last night, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said it "will have no option but to close all schools for in-person learning" on Friday if the walkout goes ahead as planned.
Ontario’s education workers have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31 and despite several rounds of talks, a new one has yet to be negotiated.
Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.
The Ford government’s latest offer, proposed at an emergency mediated session Sunday afternoon, is a four-year deal that includes a 2.5 per cent annual raise for workers who make under $43,000, and a 1.5 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more. This is up from their initial offer of annual increases of a two per cent raise for workers who make less than $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent raise otherwise.
In early October, CUPE announced its members had voted 96.5 per cent in favour of walking off the job if a contract agreement could not be reached with the provincial government.
The union then asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to grant what is known as a no-board report, which means that a board of conciliation will not be appointed. That go-ahead, which allowed the workers to legally walk off the job in 17 days (Nov. 3), was given on Oct. 17. Five days notice must be given before the union can go on strike.
Last week, mediated negotiations began between the two sides, but broke down after just two days.
All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.
More to come. This is a developing story.
