Ontario officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on the latest COVID-19 data, which comes a day after Premier Doug Ford stated that “positive news” regarding the province’s restrictions is coming this week.

Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson will discuss the data at a news conference at Queen’s Park today.

Earlier this month, Ontario introduced new public health measures in an effort to ease the strain on the province’s health-care system amid a wave of Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 infections.

Those measures included the suspension of indoor dining at restaurants, capacity limits at malls and personal care services, and the closure of gyms and movie theatres.

Those measures are set to expire on Jan. 26 at the earliest, though Premier Doug Ford said his government will announce “some positive news” this week on loosening those restrictions.

“We’ll have some positive news. I believe we’re going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions,” Ford told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

Ontario students returned to classrooms on Wednesday after a weeks-long closure to in-person learning due to COVID-19. Students were supposed to return on Monday, but the reopening was delayed for several schools across Ontario.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said in a news conference on Wednesday that restrictions should not be lifted too quickly.

“Ensuring the success of in-person learning for the rest of the school year relies on seeing solid evidence of an improving COVID-19 situation overall before introducing changes that are likely to lead to more in-person interaction,” she said.

“We've learned from our own experiences and from the experiences of other jurisdictions that going too quickly risks the progress we have made and in some cases has forced us to go back to more restrictions. We have seen and felt just how disruptive this is.”

Ontario reported a record 4,183 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals on Tuesday, including 580 patients in intensive care.

The announcement will be streamed live at 10:30 on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.